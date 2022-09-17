'Tebas Land' makes US premiere during Destinos International Latino Theater Festival

Latino-centric shows, panels and other special performances are on full display during the Destinos International Latino Theater Festival this month.

CHICAGO -- For the next month, Latino-centric shows, panels and other special performances are on full display during the Destinos International Latino Theater Festival.

The 5th Destinos kicked off on Wednesday in honor of its beloved late Executive Director, Myrna Salazar who passed away in August at 75.

Considered a Latina trailblazer, Salazar established the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in 2016.

One play making its U.S. premiere during the festival is Tebas Land. It's written by a playwright from Uruguay, staged by a director from Argentina, and stars two of Chicago's top Latino actors including Tommy Rivera-Vega and Esteban Schemberg

Tickets, $20-$25, and are on sale now at destinosfest.org. https://clata.org/en/programs/destinos-2022