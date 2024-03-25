Deadly Garfield Park shootout involved 5 Chicago police officers, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five Chicago police officers were involved in a deadly West Side shootout last week, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said on Monday.

It happened on Thursday evening in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street.

COPA said the officers pulled a car over for a traffic stop, and there was an exchange of gunfire between them and Dexter Reed, who died. An officer was shot and is expected to be OK.

Video shared on the Citizen app captured the barrage of gunfire. The footage captured the sounds of more than two dozen gunshots.

COPA said more video of the shooting should be released within the next 60 days.

