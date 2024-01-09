CPD issues alert for missing woman, Air Force veteran last seen at Chicago hospital

Chicago police have issued an alert for missing woman and Air Force veteran Diane Huggins, who was last seen at a hospital this weekend.

Chicago police have issued an alert for missing woman and Air Force veteran Diane Huggins, who was last seen at a hospital this weekend.

Chicago police have issued an alert for missing woman and Air Force veteran Diane Huggins, who was last seen at a hospital this weekend.

Chicago police have issued an alert for missing woman and Air Force veteran Diane Huggins, who was last seen at a hospital this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have put out an alert for a missing Air Force veteran, who has disabilities.

Diane Huggins, 59, was released by Ascension Resurrection Hospital on the Northwest Side Sunday morning, and has not been heard from since then.

She was treated there after becoming disoriented and confused, after missing a connecting flight at O'Hare airport.

Huggins walks with a cane, and uses hearing aids.

RELATED: Savanah Soto update: Missing pregnant Texas teen who sparked Clear Alert found dead

She's described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair, CPD said.

She was traveling from Maryland to Ohio, when the flight was missed at O'Hare.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police Area Five at 312-746-6554.