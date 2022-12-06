Gage Park murders: Jafeth Ramos to be sentenced for involvement in 2016 murders of 6

Prosecutors said Ramos was with Diego Uribe when he killed 6members of his family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman involved in the 2016 murders of six people in Gage Park will be sentenced Tuesday.

Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty in 2021 to armed robbery in the case.

Prosecutors said Ramos was with Diego Uribe when he killed six members of his family during a robbery-gone-bad.

Prosecutors said Uribe and Ramos went to a relative's home with intent to take money when Uribe killed his aunt, Maria Herminia Martinez; her brother, Noe Martinez Jr.; Noe Martinez Sr., 62; his wife, Rossaura Martinez, 58, and their grandchildren Leonardo Cruz, 13, and Alexis Cruz, 10.

Ramos testified at Uribe's trial. He was sentenced to life in prison last month.