Thieves made off with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Dior store in the Gold Coast on Monday.Four women entered the store in the 900 block of north Rush Street at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and took 10 purses off the shelves before fleeing the store without paying, police said. The women threatened to spray a store employee with mace if she interfered with the theft.The women took off southbound on Rush street in a dark-colored sedan that had two men in it, police said.Authorities are investigating.