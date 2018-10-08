4 women steal 10 purses from Dior store in Gold Coast, police say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thieves made off with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Dior store in the Gold Coast on Monday.

Four women entered the store in the 900 block of north Rush Street at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and took 10 purses off the shelves before fleeing the store without paying, police said. The women threatened to spray a store employee with mace if she interfered with the theft.

The women took off southbound on Rush street in a dark-colored sedan that had two men in it, police said.

Authorities are investigating.
