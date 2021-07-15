Food & Drink

Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations

EMBED <>More Videos

McCormick hiring Director of Taco Relations

NEW YORK -- A major spice company is looking to pay someone $100,000 to eat tacos for four months.

McCormick is hiring its very first Director of Taco Relations.

This person will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco.

Not only will they keep tabs on social media but they will also develop recipes, travel, and innovate new Street Taco seasoning mixes in the McCormick lab.

If you think you're a fit, McCormick is asking you to submit a creative video, no longer than two minutes long, showing why you deserve the job.

One additional supplemental set of materials may be submitted, like a combined cover letter and resume, via a single Word or PDF file.

You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September-December 2021.

The deadline to submit is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkemploymenttacosjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer dies by apparent suicide
CPS principal charged in overtime fraud scheme
Vietnam veteran dies after attempted carjacking in Hyde Park
Boy killed in West Rogers Park after vehicle hits bicycle: CPD
Chicago Auto Show features new location, vehicles
Dog muzzle mailed to TN vaccine manager
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
Show More
First child tax credit payments have been sent | What you need to know
Chilling 911 calls from Fla. condo collapse reveal chaos
5 shot outside Auburn Gresham food mart
Cook County property tax bills may be delayed by controversy
Chicago Weather: Muggy with occasional showers and storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News