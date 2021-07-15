Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations

NEW YORK -- A major spice company is looking to pay someone $100,000 to eat tacos for four months.
McCormick is hiring its very first Director of Taco Relations.
This person will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco.
Not only will they keep tabs on social media but they will also develop recipes, travel, and innovate new Street Taco seasoning mixes in the McCormick lab.
If you think you're a fit, McCormick is asking you to submit a creative video, no longer than two minutes long, showing why you deserve the job.
One additional supplemental set of materials may be submitted, like a combined cover letter and resume, via a single Word or PDF file.
You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September-December 2021.
The deadline to submit is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
