50-year holiday car caravan for people with disabilities, cerebral palsy held in McCook

Celebration hosted by family of late Cook County Commissioner Al Carr
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A celebration that's brought holiday cheer to people with disabilities for 50 years continued on Saturday with some modifications.

Members of the United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago and their families drove through suburban McCook.

They stopped along the route for gifts and holiday activities.

"This gets a lot of them to be able to come out during the ongoing pandemic in a way that it still maintains safety," said Joe Mengoni, President & CEO, United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago.

The celebration was hosted by the family of the late Cook County Commissioner Al Carr, who founded the event.

Despite Carrs's passing earlier this month, his son Terry has remained committed to planning and sponsoring what is known as the Cindy Carr Holiday Party, named after Terry's late wife.
