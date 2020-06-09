Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at Black Lives Matter protester; State Rep. calls for disbarment

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- An attorney in Wisconsin is facing charges, and now some are calling for her disbarment, after she was apparently caught on camera spitting in the face of a Black Lives Matter protester.

Video shows demonstrators at a rally in suburban Milwaukee on Saturday.

Lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, 64, showed up at the protest Saturday in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the march.

When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on 17-year-old protest organizer, Eric Lucas, a junior at Shorewood High School.

"I continue to be mentally and physically shaken to be assaulted by an adult in my community during the pandemic," Lucas said. "Again and again, I am viewed not as a child but as a color."

Police arrested Rapkin later that night.

State Rep. David Bowen, who attended the protest, called for Rapkin to be disbarred, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Community leaders urged prosecutors to charge Rapkin with a hate crime.

Rapkin did not immediately respond to request for comment.

She was reportedly arrested again the following day, after allegedly shoving a woman who was writing protest messages in chalk on a sidewalk.
