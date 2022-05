LOS ANGELES -- Disney kicked off the celebrations for National Streaming Day with a spectacular drone show over downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.More than 300 drones lit up the night sky with the Disney logo and designs featuring some of the company's most iconic entertainment properties, including ESPN, Hulu and National Geographic.It was all in honor of National Streaming Day, which is on Friday.Fans can subscribe to the Disney Bundle to access Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.For more information on how to subscribe, visit DisneyBundle.com