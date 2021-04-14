disney

Disney updates dress code for theme park employees to allow visible tattoos, 'gender-inclusive' hairstyles

A fifth key, inclusion, has also been added to Disney's longstanding tradition of guest service.
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what rides, restaurants will be open when Disneyland reopens

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When the Disneyland resort reopens on April 30, guests will see some changes aimed at making everyone, including employees, feel more welcomed and appreciated for their unique life experiences and culture.

Disney has had a longstanding tradition of guest service with the Four Keys that include Safety, Courtesy, Show, and Efficiency.

When Disney employees were asked by the company about how to better cultivate a culture of belonging, they suggested a fifth key: Inclusion.

Disney is bringing the spirit of the inclusion key to life with the reimagination of attractions like the Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain, which will become adventures with Princess Tiana.

RELATED | Disney to transform Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog" theme at California, Florida parks
EMBED More News Videos

The Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida will be reimagined to align with "The Princess and the Frog" film, Disney officials announced Thursday.



One of the biggest changes with the introduction of the fifth key is the updated policies that guide how employees look at work.

According to Disney Parks Blog, theme park employees will be allowed to dress in a manner that better expresses their cultures and individuality. This includes allowing gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, costume choices and appropriate, visible tattoos.

RELATED | What attractions, restaurants people can visit when Disneyland reopens April 30
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what will be open at Disneyland and California Adventure when the parks reopen April 30.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyfloridatheme parkdisneydisneylanddisney worlddiversity
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DISNEY
Bonita Hamilton and the return of Broadway's 'The Lion King'
Everything we know about 'Hocus Pocus 2'
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine
Disney Jr. Invites Spidey Fans to Epic Day
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News