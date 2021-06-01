disney

Disney Plus 'Launchpad' series spotlights 6 diverse short stories by new directors

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney's 'Launchpad' series puts diverse stories on screen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Launchpad is a new platform that's giving diverse artists a place to tell their stories.

The new program has created six inventive short films you can now stream on Disney Plus.

"It's a rigorous process of reviewing scripts, reviewing short films, meeting with filmmakers, interviewing them and identifying the things that we think will resonate have heart, are really personal and that you just feel the burden that they need to be told," said Phillip Domfeh, Senior Manager, Launchpad

Diversity is what makes the program so successful.

"I will say one really exciting thing about the program is that each director collaborated with creative executive mentors across the company and so they took our filmmakers talent and really amplified it, uplifted it and so treating these shorts with the same love and attention the way they do for example on the Mandalorian," said Mahin Ibrahim, Disney's Director of Diversity & Inclusion Mahin Ibrahim

"I couldn't be more proud, really it's an honor to get to work with them it's, it's an honor to get to uplift artists with really beautiful life affirming stories and I think in a time like this, that's the space you want to be in," said Domfeh.

All the Launchpad films are now streaming on Disney Plus - Disney, the parent company of ABC.

Applications for next season are being taken through June 11th with diversity and inclusion as the goals of the program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomoviesmoviedisneydisney+ streaming servicediversityrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Bonita Hamilton and the return of Broadway's 'The Lion King'
Everything we know about 'Hocus Pocus 2'
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine
Disney Jr. Invites Spidey Fans to Epic Day
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News