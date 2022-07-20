Disney Cruise Line

Inside Disney's newest cruise ship, 'Disney Wish'

By Michael Koenigs & Eduardo Sanchez
EMBED <>More Videos

Cruise ship, 'Disney Wish', sets sail

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The newest cruise ship to join Disney's fleet set sail on its "christening cruise" from Port Canaveral, Florida to Disney's private destination, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas. 'Disney Wish' is the fifth ship in the company's cruise line fleet, and its first newly-designed ship to launch in a decade.

In celebration of this milestone, ABC's Michael Koenigs and his family embarked on a 3-day adventure aboard the 'Disney Wish', experiencing all the new enchantments the sailing vessel had to offer.

The 1,119-foot ship built in Germany has 15 decks of adventure including ten pools and water areas featuring Mickey Mouse, the cast of Toy Story, and other characters. The ship also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, the 760-foot waterslide called AquaMouse.

'Disney Wish' offers a variety of unique dining experiences, including a Frozen-themed theatrical feast set within the Kingdom of Arendelle. Another restaurant invites guests to help Ant-Man and the Wasp during the cinematic dining experience, "Avengers: Quantum Encounter."

For those looking for adult cocktails, Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge transports guests via a high-end bar during a first-of-a-kind tour of a galaxy far, far away.

ABC Localish spoke with Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. "I feel a lot of pride today, walking through the Grand Hall here for the first time and seeing the cast members and seeing guests aboard gives me chills," says D'Amaro. "I've been here for almost 25 years, I love this place, I love the cast, I love Disney."

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklos angelessan franciscofresnochicagohoustonphiladelphiaraleighdurhamdisney cruise linedisneycruise shiplocalish
DISNEY CRUISE LINE
Cruise ship, 'Disney Wish', sets sail
Val, Ryan talk possible Chicago NASCAR race, Disney Wish Cruise
Disney Wish packed with endless amounts of Disney magic for all
Disney Wish has fun for the whole family at sea
TOP STORIES
Jefferson Park girl, 14, dies after I-290 crash that injured 4 others
6 Turpin siblings file lawsuit alleging 'severe abuse' in foster care
After Chicago police suicides, new Council ordinance proposed
National Hot Dog Day: Where to find deals, freebies in Chicago
Veteran help: Tips for veterans when preparing for job interviews
GA man kills wife, himself at downtown Chicago condo: reports
Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground
Show More
Boy, 3, killed in fall from 18th floor window on North Side ID'd
Art Institute's iconic lions - now 'shinier' - return home
Chicago to host 1st ever NASCAR street race in 2023
3 armed robberies reported in under an hour on North Side: CPD
Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses Congress
More TOP STORIES News