Reopening California

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated Disneyland guests starting June 15

EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland dropping mask policy for vaccinated guests starting June 15

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, the resort announced Monday.

The announcement comes as California is set to fully reopen its economy on June 15.

Disneyland guests will also not be required to show proof of vaccination. Instead, visitors will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entering.

Guests ages two and up who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing face coverings indoors, except when dining.

Here's where you'll still have to wear a mask when California reopens on June 15
EMBED More News Videos

Mask on or mask off? We've broken down exactly what the mask rules are for when California reopens on June 15.



"When the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks," the theme park said in a written statement.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will also welcome out-of-state visitors beginning Tuesday, and the park will also discontinue its policy for on-site temperature checks.

The theme park will also align with California in lifting its physical distancing requirement for businesses. Physical distancing ground markings and signage will be removed, allowing for guests to self-determine distancing.

Disneyland also said "some experiences and entertainment still will remain temporarily unavailable."

Meanwhile, Disneyland will continue its reservation system, which was implemented due to capacity limits when the parks reopened.

"As we have realized the benefits of reservations in helping to manage Guest visitation and provide an even better experience, our reservation system will continue and we will gradually increase attendance as our operations allow," the resort said in a statement.

An insider's guide to visiting Avengers Campus at Disney CA Adventure
EMBED More News Videos

Planning a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure? Here's everything you need to know before you experience the new land.





The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkface maskdisneylandreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
'Cave syndrome': What is it and how to combat it
'Cave syndrome' keeps some in social isolation as COVID improves
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News