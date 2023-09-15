A 1-year-old boy is dead and three other children are injured following an incident at a daycare in the Bronx. Anthony Carlo has the breaking details.

1 child dead, 3 others injured following incident at New York day care

NEW YORK -- A 1-year-old boy is dead and three other children are injured following an incident at a day care in the New York City.

It happened Friday afternoon at Divino Nino Daycare in the Bronx.

The children reportedly ate around 1 p.m. and took a nap. when it was time to wake up at 2:30 p.m., several were unresponsive.

The other children are expected to survive. A 2-year-old boy and a girl between seven and nine months old were taken to Montefiore Medical Center. A fourth child was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital by private means.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene and entered the daycare wearing a breathing apparatus. Initially, crews thought they were responding to a carbon monoxide leak, but that does not appear to be the cause of the tragedy.

Detectives are gathering details as to what caused the incident, and are looking into whether it will be deemed suspicious.

The daycare is for kids six weeks to 12 years old.

The daycare Divino Nino is for kids 6 weeks to 12 years old. Our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York, spoke to a next-door neighbor who says a woman who lives in the building just opened the daycare up in the basement a few months ago.