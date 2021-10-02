performing arts

Chicago performing arts group to celebrate Diwali with show at Naper Settlement

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating Diwali through outdoor performance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- To celebrate the Indian holiday of Diwali, Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will perform "The Story of Ram" next Saturday.

"The Story of Ram" is Mandala's interpretation of the ancient epic "Ramayana," a classic tale that spans across cultures, producing a multidimensional theatre work that combines contemporary culture and mythology. Artists share slices of rich tradition steeped in the epic, including dance, music and puppetry. Permeating the arts throughout South and Southeast Asia, the tale of Ram, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman exiled in the forest, at odds with the brilliant king Ravana, weaves together cultures from India, Indonesia, Thailand and more.

RELATED: Happy Diwali! Here's what you need to know about the Hindu Festival of Lights

In its sixth year, Mandala's "The Story of Ram" takes place outdoors for the first time at the historic Naper Settlement to provide a completely immersive experience, with audience members interacting with the characters and moving around the environment. The performers will portray humans and animals.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is India's most important holiday of the year, celebrated by people of many faiths. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

The performances will happen at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the historic Naper Settlement on 523 S. Webster St. in Naperville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnapervilleholidayperforming arts
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFORMING ARTS
New generation of dancers seeks to redefine ballet
Chicago LIVE Again! brings performing artists together at Navy Pier
'Paradise Square' musical set to debut in Chicago
Navy Pier to host free Chicago Live Again
TOP STORIES
Illinois State Police trooper shot on Dan Ryan dies
Radio host Eric Ferguson accused of sexual misconduct by 2nd co-worker
NM man charged in River North condo building stabbing: CPD
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC interview
New Mexican restaurant opens in Oak Brook, featuring Tex-Mex cuisine
Young teen almost hits students during WI police chase: Video
Historic increase in SNAP benefits starts in October
Show More
Apple Fest Chicago: Fall festival returns to Lincoln Square
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Gold Coast stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt: CPD
Sen. Durbin reveals he saw driver firing gun on DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
Man told he owes money after returning unemployment he didn't file for
More TOP STORIES News