Another water break closes schools in Dixmoor; Boil order issued

Schools in Dixmoor are closed Monday after another water main break in the south suburb.

Schools in Dixmoor are closed Monday after another water main break in the south suburb.

Schools in Dixmoor are closed Monday after another water main break in the south suburb.

Schools in Dixmoor are closed Monday after another water main break in the south suburb.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban Dixmoor suffered another water main brake Monday, closing all schools, officials said.

A boil order is also in effect for Dixmoor after the sixth break so far this year.

Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said a water main break occurred at 141st and Wood streets.

Roberts said it appears there are multiple breaks because none of the schools have water pressure. The schools are closed Monday due to the lack of water pressure.

"The break on 141st Street should not be causing the water pressure issues we are having," Roberts said. "There must be another break we are not seeing yet. We are working as fast as we can to identify the problem so we can fix it."

Mayor Roberts said he lives in the area impacted.

"When I got up this morning and turned on the water, I noticed the pressure was down some and that put me in the mode to go search for water breaks," he said.