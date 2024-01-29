WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Another water break closes schools in Dixmoor; Boil order issued

Leah Hope Image
ByLeah Hope WLS logo
Monday, January 29, 2024 5:17PM
Another water main break closes Dixmoor schools
Schools in Dixmoor are closed Monday after another water main break in the south suburb.
WLS

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban Dixmoor suffered another water main brake Monday, closing all schools, officials said.

A boil order is also in effect for Dixmoor after the sixth break so far this year.

Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said a water main break occurred at 141st and Wood streets.

Roberts said it appears there are multiple breaks because none of the schools have water pressure. The schools are closed Monday due to the lack of water pressure.

"The break on 141st Street should not be causing the water pressure issues we are having," Roberts said. "There must be another break we are not seeing yet. We are working as fast as we can to identify the problem so we can fix it."

Mayor Roberts said he lives in the area impacted.

"When I got up this morning and turned on the water, I noticed the pressure was down some and that put me in the mode to go search for water breaks," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW