Groundbreaking for new Dixmoor water line set for Monday after suburb plagued by years of issues

The groundbreaking for a new Dixmoor, Illinois water line on 143rd Street is set for Monday. Cook County is helping to fund the project.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban Dixmoor will hold a groundbreaking Monday morning for a new water line after years of water main breaks, boil orders and shutoffs.

Several elected officials will be at 2021 W. 143rd St. to mark the beginning of the much-needed water main infrastructure project in Dixmoor.

The south suburb has been plagued by continuous water main breaks and shutoffs due to the crumbling 100-year-old infrastructure, the Dixmoor president has said.

The aging water pipes are slowly deteriorating underground and no longer strong enough to do their job.

SEE MORE: Water relief on the way for Dixmoor residents plagued by shutoffs, crumbling infrastructure

In just the last couple of years, Dixmoor has had three major water main breaks, leaving the entire village without running water for two weeks, at one point.

But relief is on the way.

Monday marks the commencement of a $2 million project, funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Cook County, to replace a 2-mile water line that will run under Interstate 57.

Officials have said the project aims to reduce water loss, enhance water pressure and bolster firefighting capabilities throughout the community.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 9 a.m.