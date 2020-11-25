school shooting

Dixon High School shooting suspect deemed fit to stand trial

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man accused of exchanging shots with a school resource officer at Dixon High School over two years ago has been found fit to stand trial.

Matthew Milby, now in his 20s, is accused of opening fire during a May 2018 graduation rehearsal at the high school, located about 100 miles west of Chicago. School Resource Officer Mark Dallas shot and wounded Milby; no one else was injured.

Lee County State's Attorney Amira D. Fox confirmed Wednesday that Milby was found fit to stand trial Tuesday. He was deemed unfit previously in both 2018 and 2019.

RELATED: Dixon High School shooter used mother's gun; students return for graduation rehearsal
EMBED More News Videos

The suspected gunman accused of opening fire inside Dixon High School Wednesday may have gotten the gun from his mother, officials said Thursday.



He faces several charges, including aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted murder.

His attorney said he's considering filing a motion for a change of venue.

RELATED: School resource officer who stopped Dixon school shooting speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

The Dixon High School Resource Officer who stopped an alleged school shooter last week said he recognized the student and knew he had to save the other kids.



Milby has also been charged with unrelated battery charges, stemming from an alleged fight that took place during his detainment.

Milby's mother said her son was bullied in school, and he was a good kid. Illinois State Police later said Milby used his mother's gun in the alleged shooting.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dixonschool shootingpolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingattempted murderofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
WIU-Macomb students return to class, shaken after dorm shooting
Suspect in custody after student shot at WIU-Macomb
Teen sentenced to life in prison for May 2019 school shooting
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
CPD investigating attempt to pull down McKinley Park statue
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Chicago carjackings up 127% over last year: CPD data
Elderly man dies after Little Village hit-and-run
Show More
COVID-19 travel restrictions in all 50 states you should know
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Chicago Weather: Dense fog early, rainy
More TOP STORIES News