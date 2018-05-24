School resource officer who stopped Dixon school shooting speaks out

The Dixon High School Resource Officer who stopped an alleged school shooter last week said he recognized the student and knew he had to save the other kids. (WLS)

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --
The Dixon High School Resource Officer who stopped an alleged school shooter last week said he recognized the student and knew he had to save the other kids.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, Officer Mark Dallas said, "I'm dad to all these kids... these guys, especially the senior class."

"It happened extremely fast. All my thought is - oh my God he's going to get somebody over there. I need to continue, continue. I was not going to let him get away," he said on the show.

Dallas arrested 19-year old Matthew Milby.

The high school senior has pleaded not guilty to felony charges for using a 9mm semi-automatic rifle during the school shooting.

No one was injured.

Even though he was facing gunfire, Officer Dallas said his training automatically kicked in.
