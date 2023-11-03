Forever Home Friday: Link

Two-year-old Link was featured. He's currently at the Anderson Humane in South Elgin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7 Roz Varon will feature the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, 2-year-old Link was featured. He's currently at the Anderson Humane in South Elgin, IL. Dean Daubert, the CEO of the animal shelter, says Link is a lovable and sweet Beagle mix.

Dean says Link loves to learn, already has his basics down, enjoys going for walk, and is always ready for a car ride. All he needs is someone like you to give him a forever home.

Anyone interested in adopting Link or another animal email info@ahconnects.org or call staff members at 847-697-2880 ext. 0.