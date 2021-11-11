8-day-old baby boy killed in dog attack in North Carolina

Newborn killed in dog attack in Kenly

KENLY, N.C. -- A newborn baby was killed in a dog attack in North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to the chief of police in the town of Kenley, the attack happened around 5 a.m. It is being investigated as an accident.

The 8-day-old baby boy was reportedly attacked by a female pit bull at a home on North Church Street.

The pit bull was seized by animal control and officials said it will be euthanized.

"First and foremost, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and their friends during this difficult time," Chief Josh Gibson said.

Back in May, a 10-month-old baby died after being attacked by two family dogs in Johnston County. In that case, investigators determined the father, who is a law enforcement officer, had briefly left the baby unattended in the home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard. He heard a commotion and when he went back inside, the girl had been attacked by the dogs.

Additionally, in April, a 7-year-old girl was mauled by a dog in Garner.

These incidents represent extreme outcomes, but an investigation by our sister station WTVD's I-Team found that each year, hundreds of dog bites are reported in local counties and cities.

In Wake County last year, 245 bites were reported and 1,800 have been reported in the past five years.

A 19-month-old boy was mauled to death by the family dog in Brooklyn. The toddler's father is under arrest and facing multiple charges in the case.



