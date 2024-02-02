Border Tails Rescue looking for foster families after 15 dogs rescued from hoarding situation

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Border Tails Rescue is urgently looking for foster families after rescuing 15 dogs from a hoarding situation.

They're looking for foster homes for dogs that have currently been housed in their shelter so that they can make space for the new arrivals from the hoarding situation.

Newcomers with no previous foster experience are welcome to apply, and the rescue will provide necessary care and supplies.

To foster or for more information, you email Border Tails Rescue at adopt@bordertailsrescue.org.

You can also apply to foster by filling out the foster application on their website.