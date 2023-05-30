Family dog scares off black bear inside house in upstate New York

An inquisitive bear was spooked by a family pet, and it was all caught on video.

CHATHAM, N.Y. (WLS) -- An inquisitive bear was spooked by a family pet, and it was all caught on video.

The family dog, Harper, scared off a black bear snooping through the family's kitchen on May 22.

Video captured the bear peeking through a half-open door before slowly making its way into the house. It's sniffing around the kitchen when Harper runs for it, barking, prompting the bear to scurry back out of the house.

The homeowners close the door behind it, but the interaction didn't scare off the bear entirely. It comes back and peers into the window. Looking for a rematch, perhaps?