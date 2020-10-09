Pets & Animals

Concealed-carry holder shoots German shepherd during argument at Loop dog park

CHICAGO -- A concealed-carry holder shot another man's German shepherd Friday at a dog park in the Loop.

The men were arguing about 3 a.m. in the 400-block of South Franklin Street when one of them released his German shepherd, prompting the other man to shoot the dog, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Dog stolen in Wicker Park after suspects approached to pet pomapoo puppy

The dog was was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, police said.

RELATED: French bulldogs rescued at O'Hare airport won't be turned over for flight back to Jordan, rescue group says

No arrests were made, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopchicago shootingdogguns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Show More
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny, breezy Friday
More TOP STORIES News