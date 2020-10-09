Concealed-carry holder shoots German shepherd during argument at Loop dog park

CHICAGO -- A concealed-carry holder shot another man's German shepherd Friday at a dog park in the Loop.
The men were arguing about 3 a.m. in the 400-block of South Franklin Street when one of them released his German shepherd, prompting the other man to shoot the dog, Chicago police said.
The dog was was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, police said.
No arrests were made, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
