WASHINGTON --Police hope you can help identify the two men caught on a surveillance beating a 70-year-old dogwalker over the head with a pipe during a failed carjacking attempt in Washington D.C.
Cristina Loma had just put two dogs in the back seat of her Honda CRV when two men pulled her out of the driver's seat.
Police told WJLA the woman refused to hand over her SUV because the two dogs were in the back.
When she screamed for help, one of the men hit her repeatedly on the head with a pipe, causing severe bleeding.
D.C. Police released surveillance video of the attack.
When the men couldn't gain control of the SUV, they ran away with her purse, according to police.
A witness told police she saw the men attack the woman and take her purse before running away.
A second witness said she saw the woman's dogs shaking in the middle of the street as the men ran away.
Loma's daughter said her mother was badly hurt and taken to a hospital, but by Friday afternoon her condition was improving.