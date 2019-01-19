70-year-old dogwalker beaten with pipe in failed carjacking attempt

WASHINGTON --
Police hope you can help identify the two men caught on a surveillance beating a 70-year-old dogwalker over the head with a pipe during a failed carjacking attempt in Washington D.C.

Cristina Loma had just put two dogs in the back seat of her Honda CRV when two men pulled her out of the driver's seat.

Police told WJLA the woman refused to hand over her SUV because the two dogs were in the back.

When she screamed for help, one of the men hit her repeatedly on the head with a pipe, causing severe bleeding.

D.C. Police released surveillance video of the attack.


When the men couldn't gain control of the SUV, they ran away with her purse, according to police.

A witness told police she saw the men attack the woman and take her purse before running away.

A second witness said she saw the woman's dogs shaking in the middle of the street as the men ran away.

Loma's daughter said her mother was badly hurt and taken to a hospital, but by Friday afternoon her condition was improving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingcarjackingdogs
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR Winter Storm Warning in effect: Flights cancelled and road travel dangerous as snowstorm hits Chicago area
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Vehicle shot up in Lake View East; woman injured by shattered glass
3 killed, 8 others wounded in Chicago shootings since MLK weekend began
Boy, 16, rescued, another still missing from Lake Michigan at Waukegan pier
Van Dyke sentencing: How does a former cop survive in prison?
Woman Shot and Killed in Little Village
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
Show More
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Sinfonietta to perform annual MLK tribute concert
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival: Jan. 17-27
More News