dolphin

Dolphin pod stampedes alongside tour boat off coast of Dana Point, California

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Large pod of dolphins stampede alongside boat

DANA POINT, Calif. (WLS) -- Thousands of dolphins put on a surprise show for a California tour group last month.

Video captured by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching shows the large pod of dolphins surfacing off the coast of Dana Point on February 20.

"Dolphin stampedes happen spontaneously and can occur anytime throughout the year," Capt. Dave's said in a social media post alongside the video. "This racing behavior is thought to be caused by dolphins trying to catch a food source, attempting to evade natural predators such as orcas, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaboatsu.s. & worlddolphin
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLPHIN
Dolphin receives treatment at Brookfield Zoo for skin, oral cancer
Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida
Pod of 100 dolphins surprises boater near SoCal beach: VIDEO
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
TOP STORIES
Cartel wives hid millions in floorboards of house, feds say
Security guard killed in South Shore shooting after leaving job at WGN
Thieves caught stealing 14 luxury vehicles from Evanston dealership
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Calumet Heights restaurant demolished after devastating fire
Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster, more expensive
Crest Hill couple gets probation for role in US Capitol breach
Show More
Bodycam video of traffic stop involving niece of CPD chief released
2nd teen dies after brother killed in crash involving city truck
Go Green Community Fresh Market opens in Englewood
Activists rally to end lower minimum wage for tipped service workers
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
More TOP STORIES News