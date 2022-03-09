Dolphin pod stampedes alongside tour boat off coast of Dana Point, California

DANA POINT, Calif. (WLS) -- Thousands of dolphins put on a surprise show for a California tour group last month.Video captured by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching shows the large pod of dolphins surfacing off the coast of Dana Point on February 20."Dolphin stampedes happen spontaneously and can occur anytime throughout the year," Capt. Dave's said in a social media post alongside the video. "This racing behavior is thought to be caused by dolphins trying to catch a food source, attempting to evade natural predators such as orcas, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins."