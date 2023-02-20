Woman possibly kidnapped by man she met on dating app sought help at Dolton auto store: police

The woman was found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said.

A woman possibly kidnapped by a man she met on a dating app sought help at Advanced Auto Parts store in Dolton, Illinois, the police department said.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody and woman is safe after she may have been kidnapped by a man she met on a dating app, south suburban police said on Monday afternoon.

A woman in a surveillance photo walked into an Advanced Auto Parts store off of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton on Sunday asking for help, police said.

"She was being held against her will. She met a man on some kind of dating app. The clerk also stated he could see visible bruises on her, injuries and appeared to be a little distraught," said Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins.

According to police, it was just after 5 p.m. when the pair arrived at the auto parts store in the same vehicle. She walked in first. Then, he did.

"They tried to stall as long as they could while they called police, but he became impatient and took her out of the store," Collins said.

The vehicle the two were traveling in, was, according to police, located on Monday morning. But, there was still no sign of either the man or the woman.

Dolton put out a critical alert, along with their pictures, to surrounding area police departments. They also enlisted the FBI's help in the search.

The woman was eventually found safe, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

For now, police said they are treating this incident as a possible kidnapping. But, they do want to make it clear to the public that this is not a situation where someone is randomly grabbing people off the street.