David DePape sentenced last month to 30 years in prison in federal case

Attacker of Nancy Pelosi's husband also found guilty of kidnapping, could face life in prison

The attacker of Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, David DePape was found guilty of kidnapping last week and could face life in prison.

The attacker of Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, David DePape was found guilty of kidnapping last week and could face life in prison.

The attacker of Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, David DePape was found guilty of kidnapping last week and could face life in prison.

The attacker of Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, David DePape was found guilty of kidnapping last week and could face life in prison.

SAN FRANCISCO -- After several days of deliberation, a San Francisco jury found David DePape guilty on all charges in his state trial over the hammer attack against Paul Pelosi.

In the hallway of the courthouse, DePape's public defender, Adam Lipson, said both he and DePape were disappointed by the jury's decision.

He told ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO he took particular issue with the prosecution adding an aggravated kidnapping charge.

"It's really unfortunate that it was charged this way. It was sort of a textbook vindictive prosecution. As soon as they found out that the attempted murder charge was going to be dismissed, they added this charge," Lipson said.

It was an accusation that San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins denied.

RELATED: Man apologizes for attacking Paul Pelosi with hammer as he's resentenced to 30 years in prison

A federal judge has resentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Jenkins spoke to the press after Friday's verdict at her office.

"That was dealt with by the court. We charged Mr. DePape with what he was guilty of, as clear by the jury's verdict," Jenkins said.

SEE ALSO: Man apologizes for attacking Paul Pelosi with hammer as he's resentenced to 30 years in prison

According to California law, the kidnapping charge carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

All of this came after DePape was sentenced last month to 30 years in prison in his federal case.

"After he serves his 30 years in federal custody, he will, at the age of 75, instead of being deported back to Canada, he will be brought back to California to spend the end of his life in a California prison," Lipson said.

RELATED: Man apologizes for attacking Paul Pelosi with hammer as he's resentenced to 30 years in prison

Legal analyst Steven Clark said, despite Lipson's objections to the outcome, he wasn't surprised by the jury's verdict Friday afternoon.

"I think what the message was today is that Mr. DePape is extremely dangerous to society, and there's no safe place for him other than state prison," Clark said.

DePape's lawyer said he will appeal the verdict.

It's a move Clark believes won't make much of a difference.

"That video evidence and his statements to the police are so damaging, that's it's hard to say that any jury would have come to a different conclusion," Clark said.