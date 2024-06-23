Man tries to kidnap girl in Lakeview, Chicago police warns community

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl in Lakeview on Wayne Avenue on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to lure a girl on the city's North Side.

Around 7:30 a.m., a 12-year-old girl was around 3933 N. Wayne Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood when a man approached her in an SUV.

The man, described to be in driving a black SUV, about 50-years-old, shaved head, no facial head and wearing dark sunglasses and dark clothing.

Police said the man told the girl to get in his vehicle twice.

The girl made it to her home safely, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

