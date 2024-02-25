WATCH LIVE

COPA responding to Chicago police-involved shooting in Dolton

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 25, 2024 1:58AM
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to a Chicago police-involved shooting in the south suburbs on Saturday evening.

It happened in the 152 block of Diekman Court in Dolton.

COPA said investigators are responding to the scene.

Officials did not immediately say what led up to the shooting.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

