Dolton police officer injured responding to armed robbery; 1 suspect shot, 1 at large

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A police officer in south suburban Dolton was injured Monday while responding to an armed robbery, the mayor said.Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said the officer was responding to a call of an armed robbery at a used car dealership in the 500-block of East Sibley Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Dealership employees told police two suspects came into their business, announced a robbery, and took a wallet and gun from the manager of the dealership.When the officer arrived, he saw the suspects leaving the scene and engaged them in a gun battle, the mayor said. He shot one of the suspects in the thigh, but the other managed to escape."It was a lot of shots," said Walter Crosby, witness. "It was very loud, really close. Everyone's ducking, getting out of the way. And they're just in the middle of the street like they're rehearsing in a movie."Mayor Riley said the officer was injured, but not by gunfire. Officials have not offered any further details about the officer's injury or his condition. Both he and the shot suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment.The mayor asked citizens in the area of the armed robbery to stay inside their homes until the second suspect is captured, and police asked any resident who notices suspicious activity to call 911. The second suspect was described by police as a black male wearing khakis and a black hoodie. Police said the suspect may have discarded his hoodie.Mayor Riley said one gun was recovered from the suspect who was shot.No further details have been released.