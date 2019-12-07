Dolton police officer injured in crash

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Dolton police officer was injured in a crash Friday evening.Dolton police confirmed an on-duty officer was injured after a driver struck their vehicle at 151st Street and Woodlawn.Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes said the officer was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further information about the officer has been released.The driver was taken into custody on possible DUI charges. No further details have been released.