Illinois State Police investigating after Dolton police involved in deadly shooting

DOLTON, ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting involving officers with the Dolton Police Department Friday morning.

ISP said they were notified by the Dolton Police Department of an officer-involved shooting at about 6 a.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said someone was killed in the shooting.

A witness ABC7 they heard multiple gunshots in the area and that they were approached by Illinois State Police.

Further details were not immediately available.