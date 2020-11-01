Ford Heights teen seriously hurt after shot by Dolton police in south suburbs

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager was seriously hurt in a shooting involving police in south suburban Dolton Saturday night.The mother of the young man shot said her son has undergone at least two surgeries as of Sunday night at Christ Medical Center after sustaining what she said were multiple gunshot wounds.The family of a man shot by police in Dolton is demanding transparency in the investigation that sent the 19-year-old to the hospital.Dolton's mayor said in a news conference Sunday that officers got a call around 9:15 p.m. about a man with a gun near 151st Street and Irving Avenue.Authorities said after officers found a man that fit that description, they commanded him to show his hands but he got away.After they caught up with him, police said officers continued their demands but said he refused and alleged reached into his waistband to secure a weapon."At this point, officers gave the offender numerous commands to drop the weapon," Mayor Riley Rodgers said. "The offender continued to hold the weapon with officers still giving commands to drop the weapon. The offender eventually turned, raised his weapon and pointed the weapon at the officers and in turn, the officers fired their weapons striking the offender."Hours after Village leaders shared their account of the incident, the mother of the young man shot spoke saying her son, 19-year-old Carterris Doty from Ford Heights, told her a much different story. She said Doty told her he was with friends at the time and was walking to a girl's house when he claims police came at him."He said, 'Mommy, I didn't have a gun. I was just walking down the street. The police just came at me,' that's what my son told me," said Doty's mother Patrice Eason-Watson. "He said he 'did not have a gun in his hand and the police came at me and they filled me with bullets.'"Village leaders said the two officers that fired their weapons are now on administrative duty as this investigation continues. They also mentioned that the officers did wear body cameras and that video has since been turned over to Illinois State Police.Dolton's mayor said the Village hopes to expedite this investigation and that once state police have given Doty's family the opportunity to review the body camera video, they plan to release it to the public.