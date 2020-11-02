Oak Forest police-involved shooting injures officer, suspect; ISP investigating

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting involving police in Oak Forest.ISP says officers were helping tow a vehicle when they exchanged gunfire with someone in the 4300-block of Frontage Road around 7:15 Sunday morning.An officer and a suspect were hurt, however, only the suspect's injuries are considered life-threatening, according to officials.The investigation is ongoing and ISP has not released any more information regarding the incident at this time.