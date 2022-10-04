WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Archdiocese program aims to help domestic violence victims

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
21 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and there is help from the Chicago Archdiocese for those who need it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a complicated, tragic and all too common situation that many Chicago families face.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and there is help for those who need it.

The Chicago Archdiocese has a special ministry to help any man, woman or child going through this.

Father Chuck Dahm leads the Domestic Violence Outreach office and joined ABC7 to talk about its mission. It's a cause that is especially meaningful for him.

Father Dahm talked about how he discovered the need for this kind of counseling while serving as a pastor in Pilsen and also discussed a special Mass coming up for victims and survivors.

There is a domestic violence hotline - available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That number is 1-800-799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.