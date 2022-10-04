Chicago Archdiocese program aims to help domestic violence victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and there is help from the Chicago Archdiocese for those who need it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a complicated, tragic and all too common situation that many Chicago families face.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and there is help for those who need it.

The Chicago Archdiocese has a special ministry to help any man, woman or child going through this.

Father Chuck Dahm leads the Domestic Violence Outreach office and joined ABC7 to talk about its mission. It's a cause that is especially meaningful for him.

Father Dahm talked about how he discovered the need for this kind of counseling while serving as a pastor in Pilsen and also discussed a special Mass coming up for victims and survivors.

There is a domestic violence hotline - available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That number is 1-800-799-7233.