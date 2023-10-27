Donald Trump Jr. visits Addison for father's 2024 presidential campaign

Dondald Trump Jr. stopped in Addison Friday before heading to more Illinois events for his father's 2024 presidential election campaign.

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for his father in Illinois Friday, encouraging supporters to not give up hope.

He got a standing ovation from more than 250 people who came to Addison to hear him talk about presidential politics.

Former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead in the race for the GOP nomination, but he lost badly twice in Illinois in previous races.

Trump Jr. said the visit was about more than just the race at the top of the ticket.

"I didn't realize there was this many sane people in Illinois," Trump Jr. said.

He took frequent swipes at President Joe Biden and Democrats, criticized the state of the economy and said the attacks on his father and his family have one goal: to discourage the former President's supporters.

"They want you to curl up in a ball and die, that is their win and they want you to think that it's hopeless," Trump Jr. said. "They want you to think that there is nothing you can do."

VIP supporters stood in line for an opportunity to get their picture taken with Trump Jr. as a show of support for his father.

"I want our taxes to go down like they weren't going down," supporter Bonnie Kassel said. "I want our borders protected. I want my country back."

Former President Trump's legal troubles were of little concern at the event.

"Don't worry about the trials, don't worry about the legal things," supporter Charles Albrecht said. "President Trump will be back."

Trump Jr.'s visit was part of a tour promoting a new book called "Letters to Trump." VIP's, who paid as much as $1,500 dollars to attend the event, got an autographed copy of the book.

Downstate Illinois congressional candidate Darren Bailey, who is challenging incumbent Mike Bost, was with Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort Thursday night, continuing to court an endorsement.

"Oh I think that I get one," Baily said. "I'm not expecting one at this event. I spoke to the President yesterday, actually. So I believe in time that it will come."

Despite the fact his father lost in Illinois twice by 17 points, Trump Jr. said it's important to still keep working hard in the state with the 2024 election barely a year away.

"It's not just trying to pick the states that you can win," Trump Jr. said. "It's also picking the places where you can make a difference and perhaps move a needle in the congressional count and so all of that matters."

After the event, Trump Jr. headed to a pair of house meetings in the suburbs to promote his father's book. He will then go down to southern Illinois for a second book party hosted by Bailey.