Society

Acts of kindness: NY couple turns porch into free market for those in need amid COVID-19 crisis

SYRACUSE, NY -- A New York couple is using their home's porch as a donation center amid tough times dues to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Upham and Tammy Schuh say it's a free market to those in need, offering canned goods, pet food and even books and DVDs.

They said it started out as a small way to give back and in just a few weeks, more people got involved and the market grew.

"Our slogan is 'take what you need and leave what you can' and basically anyone can come and take whatever they need," Upham said.

They call their market "The Shoppe at Strathmore" named after their neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkfoodcoronavirusacts of kindness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News