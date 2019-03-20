MIRAMAR, Fla. (WLS) -- Police in Florida are searching for suspects who were caught on camera stealing a piggy bank.
The Miramar Police Department released a Ring Cam video on their Facebook page showing a man who allegedly broke into a home while the victims slept.
The thief and his partner in crime not only stole a piggy bank, but also car keys to the victim's Chevy Traverse.
The car was found abandoned in nearby Miami Gardens.
Police ask anyone who may recognize the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Florida doorbell cam catches man stealing piggy bank while victims sleep
TOP STORIES
Show More