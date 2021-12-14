Northern Illinois Food Bank partners with DoorDash to deliver meals to those who need it most

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11290871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 kicked off our annual "Feed the Love" campaign on Giving Tuesday to highlight our area's critical need for food donations.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 is working tothrough our partnership with local organizations like the Northern Illinois Food Bank.The food bank says more than 350,000 people won't have access to the meals they need to be healthy. But now, there's a new and convenient way to help bridge that gap: with DoorDash.It's easy for some. You open an app, choose a restaurant and in a matter of seconds-there's a meal on the way to you. But, that's not the case for everyone."We all need a little help every once in a while," said Julie Yurko, president, Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Unexpected life happens, and often it's not our fault."The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six out of 10 people who don't have access to enough nutritious food aren't using the free food resources available to them."They don't know about us, they can't get to us, or they're ashamed," Yurko said.So, the Northern Illinois Food Bank teamed up with DoorDash to take food to those who need it most."No one should ever have to wait in line, or wait weeks for a food delivery," said Caitlin Gillish, with DoorDash. "And with DoorDash we're able to provide these clients a meal within an hour."Clients log on to the food bank's https://www.mypantryexpress.org/ , choose the food they want, and check out, just like any other food delivery service. And it's free of charge."If I can get groceries or food to people, who can't during the pandemic especially people that can't go out, it's a good feeling," DoorDasher Benjamin Casper said."They're overwhelmed and happy, smiles, kids are usually waiting at the door," DoorDasher Jason Mannino said.The food bank says offering clients a dignified way to feed their families is one of the best gifts they can give during the holidays."That just helps: honor, respect, love," Yurko said. "Tell that person, that family, we see you and we care about you and we want you to have everything that everybody else has."Every order is filled at the North Illinois Food Bank's headquarters in Geneva.See all ourcoverage.