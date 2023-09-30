Local popcorn company's Double Good Kids Foundation hosts event for special needs children

Double Good Days is happening Oct. 1 at the Kohl Museum in Glenview providing a sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Burr Ridge based popcorn company's non-profit is dedicated to creating joy for children with special needs.

The Double Good Kids Foundation is getting ready to host its very first Double Good Days event in partnership with the Kohl Children's Museum.

The sensory-friendly experience will provide children with a fun-filled day of playful learning.

The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 1 at the museum, located at 2100 Patriot Blvd. in Glenview.

Organization founder Tim Heitmann and Chief Experience Officer Laura Luckman Kelber shared the details on ABC 7 Chicago. Double Good Days is a gathering where children of all abilities, along with their families and caregivers, can come together to experience joy with a purpose through athletic, artistic and educational sensory experiences. The event will provide learning experiences that promote imagination and curiosity equitably through adaptive sports, interactions with therapy animals, art workshops, 17 hands-on exhibits and more.

Registration is now closed. Sunday's event includes two sessions: the first session runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second session runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Double Good Kids Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on tilting the playing field for children with special needs and unlocking experiences they may not otherwise have access to. The foundation acts as an extension of Double Good's mission, reaching an underrepresented segment of America's youth and bringing them joy through fun-filled, interactive, sensory experiences. You can support the organization by making a purchase on their website. Each purchase provides experiences, education and equipment to help kids with special needs do what they love.