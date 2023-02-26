Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot on Douglas Park street, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old man, shot in the head and chest, was found in the Douglas Park neighborhood at about 2:14 a.m., police said. His body was on the street, between two vehicles in the 2700 block of West 18th Street.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy fatally shot, woman injured while leaving Ashburn party, CPD says

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood