Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy fatally shot, woman injured in Ashburn alley, police say

An Ashburn, Chicago shooting left a teen shot and killed and a woman injured in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was killed and a woman was injured in a Friday night shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the Ashburn neighborhood's 3400 block of West 79th Street, police said. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman, were standing in an alley after leaving a party when someone fired shots.

SEE ALSO | Little Village community calls for justice after 20-year-old Guatemalan migrant murdered in Chicago

The teen, shot in the head, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman, shot in the leg, was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood