Dovetail Project helps provide assistance to Chicago fathers struggling during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Young fathers in need of assistance because of the COVID-19 crisis will able to receive help this week thanks to a Chicago-based non-profit organization.
The Dovetail Project is delivering baby care and personal care supplies to families struggling to make ends meet.
The 24-hour fatherhood support line initiative is open to all fathers living in Chicago between the ages of 17 and 30-years-old.
"COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on the city. Residents are losing their jobs, schools are being closed, and resources are being cut in programs," says Sheldon Smith, Executive Director. "Because of this crisis, for the first time in Dovetail's 10-year history, our spring fatherhood training cohort has been canceled. As a result, Dovetail is shifting focus temporarily to provide essential resources to young fathers and their babies."
The program highlights the roles, rights and responsibilities of fatherhood, and aims to help fathers maintain an active and engaged presence in their children's lives.
For assistance, text the word DOVETAIL to 56525. If you are interested in donating to the program or to learn more, visit https://thedovetailproject.org.
