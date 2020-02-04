Society

Mural in New York City honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- There's a new tribute in New York City to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the mural in downtown Brooklyn since Friday.

The piece shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.

When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.

The mural is one of several works of art popping up around the country to honor the NBA star and his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartkobe bryanthelicopter crashabc7ny instagrammural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News