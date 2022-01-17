On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Chicago protest to push for national voting rights legislation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the nation honors Martin Luther King Jr., the push for voting rights continues in Washington D.C. and in Chicago.President Biden is urging lawmakers to provide more access to voters like Martin Luther King Jr. did, But they are facing tough opposition from Republicans and here at home leaders plan to make their voices heard on the matter:Since the 2020 election, 19 states have passed 34 bills tightening voting rules, including shortening the window for mail-in voting and imposing tougher ID requirements.Now, there is mounting pressure on President Biden to ensure voter access to ballots before the November mid-term elections.Democrats are still struggling to advance the Freedom to Vote Act, which if passed, would create a national standard for voting access, like enabling early voting, two weeks prior to Election Day and allow voters to return mail-in ballots in-person to a polling place or dropbox and more.The president is imploring congressional lawmakers to pass voting legislation on this day, honoring the legacy of the late Doctor Martin Luther King Jr..GOP lawmakers also argue that states should be able to set their own voting rules.In Chicago, a caravan of people supporting the voting rights legislation plan to rally in support and to apply pressure on lawmakers to pass what they call a groundbreaking measure.Members of the Chicago Coalition will take off from Rainbow Push headquarters at 51st and King Drive, at 8:30 a.m.Reverend Jesse Jackson along with other speakers plan to share their thoughts on the legislation before the rally.