Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints Dr. Olusimbo Ige as new CDPH commissioner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Monday he has appointed Dr. Dr. Olusimbo "Simbo" Ige to become the new commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ige currently works as the managing director of programs at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and has previously served as the Assistant Commissioner for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

"Dr. Ige is a tremendous addition to not just our administration, but to the City of Chicago," said Mayor Johnson. "Dr. Ige is someone who understands the balance between hard data and community interaction when assessing public health problems and solutions, and with decades of experience in public health, she brings a clear-eyed understanding of both the challenges and the opportunities that CDPH and our city face, and how we will collectively overcome them.

"She will lead with compassion, competency and collaboration in moving our public health department and our city forward."

"It is a distinct honor to serve the city of Chicago in this role," said Dr. Ige. "Through collaboration with the Johnson Administration and with community members in Chicago, I am confident that we can improve the health outcomes for all Chicagoans. I have spent my entire career in the public health field, and I look forward to bringing all that I have learned to CDPH."

Fikirte Wagaw has been serving as head of the CDPH after Mayor Johnson fired Dr. Allison Arwardy last August.