300 women suing Chicago-area gynecologist who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three-hundred women are now suing a suburban gynecologist who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients during exams.

Fabio Ortega worked at NorthShore University HealthSystem.

He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse in 2021.

The lawsuit also claims NorthShore, now Endeavor Health, knew of Ortega's conduct and failed to investigate patient complaints.

Endeavor said in a statement that it can't comment on any specific case, but said the company has no tolerance for abuse of any kind.