Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy,' charged after riding horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway, to appear in court

SPECIAL REPORT: Man rides horse down Dan Ryan Expressway

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 Chicago special report as the Dreadhead Cowboy rode his horse down the Dan Ryan Monday afternoon, in what he called a #KidsLivesMatter protest.

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy, Adam Hollingsworth, rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Monday afternoon, and police say he is now facing animal cruelty charges.

The horse can never be ridden again and may be euthanized, the prosecutor said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago man also known as the "Dreadhead Cowboy" will appear in court Wednesday morning on charges related to a protest last week in which he rode his horse down the Dan Ryan Expressway.Adam Hollingsworth is facing several charges, including animal cruelty. Hollingsworth rode his horse on the Dan Ryan during rush hour on Sept. 21 for several miles south to 95th Street, where he was eventually arrested..He said he was protesting violence against children, but prosecutors argue the horse was improperly saddled and badly hurt during the ride, leaving her in critical condition.Wednesday's 9 a.m. court appearance is a preliminary hearing; the judge will determine if there's probable cause to move forward.Nunu, Hollingsworth's horse, is, according to city officials.Initial reports said Nunu was unable to stand for more than five to 10 minutes after the incident, according to Chicago Animal Care and Control officials.Alderman Raymond Lopez said the horse is responding well to treatment.He said when she first arrived in CACC care, she collapsed twice.Hollingsworth denies the animal cruelty allegations "I love Nunu... She is one of my newer horses. I've had her about three months and we've grown a bond," he said during a press conference Thursday. "A bond, like, she's one of my kids."While he acknowledged he may have ridden his horse too long, he denies any cruelty on his part and is looking to get Nunu back."It was very upsetting knowing that I love my horse," he said. "When I was hearing everything and I couldn't say nothing, and I had to stand there and just listen to all the lies that have been told on me."As of Thursday, Nunu was moved to a suburban farm where she is said to be getting specialized medical treatment, however officials say she can never be ridden again.Lopez said Hollingsworth has at least four other horses in Dyer, Indiana, however CACC does not have jurisdiction there, and therefore cannot inspect those horses' conditions. The alderman also said he has an ordinance that would prohibit farm animals in the city, which he hopes can address the increasing number of people owning horses in the city.Hollingsworth was released from jail last week after his bail was set at $25,000.In court a prosecutor told the judge Hollingsworth whipped the horse when it slowed, and it was injured from the ill-fitting saddle and running miles on concrete.The horse was also said to be extremely dehydrated, overheated and suffered cuts and sores, the prosecutor told the court.The public defender noted Hollingsworth's work as an activist, but the judge said his treatment of the horse has nothing to do with protest.Hollingsworth remains out on bond.