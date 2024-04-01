Drew Peterson case returns to court as ex-cop seeks to have murder conviction overturned

Drew Peterson wants a new trial on the claim that his lead attorney Joel Brodsky did not allow him to testify on his own behalf in 2012.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Convicted killer Drew Peterson is expected back in a will county courtroom on Monday to seek a new trial.

The former Bolingbrook police sergeant claims his former attorney Joel Brodsky poorly represented him at 2021 trial and did not let him testify on his own behalf.

Peterson, now 70, was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio in 2004.

He's also serving time for plotting a murder for hire from prison to kill Will County States Attorney James Glasgow.

He also remains the prime suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacey Peterson who vanished in 2007. However, he's never been charged in that case.

ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Sofer said the odds are against Peterson getting a new trial.

"He has nothing to lose," Sofer said. "Won't try everything he can to get out."

Peterson will be represented by public defenders. At a status hearing last month, his attorneys said he recently underwent a mental health evaluation to determine his competency.

The results of that evaluation have not been released.